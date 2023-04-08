Girard Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.