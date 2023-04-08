Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.39

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 5007214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

