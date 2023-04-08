Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.