WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.11 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.49%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

