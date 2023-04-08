WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.53 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 72.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Read More

