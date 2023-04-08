Girard Partners LTD. Buys 204 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $205.41 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.