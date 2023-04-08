Calamos Advisors LLC Has $95.90 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,539 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

