Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.