Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

