Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 5,295 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 123.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 233.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $23,713,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

