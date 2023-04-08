Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 75 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $416.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average is $339.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

