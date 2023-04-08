2,108 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

