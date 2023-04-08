First Bank & Trust Has $444,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.48. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

