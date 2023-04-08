Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

