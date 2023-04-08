Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

