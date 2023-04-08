Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

