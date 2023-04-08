Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

