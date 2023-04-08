Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.