Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,428 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

