11,191 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

