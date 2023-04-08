Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

INTF opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $954.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

