Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.04. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

