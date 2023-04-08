Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Post by 102.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Post by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

