Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

