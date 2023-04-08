PDS Planning Inc Invests $209,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.