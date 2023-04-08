PDS Planning Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

