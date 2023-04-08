PDS Planning Inc Invests $205,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $370.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.