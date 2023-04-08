PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 7,203 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

