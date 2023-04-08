PDS Planning Inc Sells 502 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 4.9 %

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $174.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

