Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $18.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

