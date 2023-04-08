Fortive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

