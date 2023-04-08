Gratus Capital LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $196.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.36. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

