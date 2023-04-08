Gratus Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.70 and a 200-day moving average of $276.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

