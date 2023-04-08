Gratus Capital LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

