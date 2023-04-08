2,119 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ED opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

