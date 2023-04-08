CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $241.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.40. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.