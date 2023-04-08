CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

