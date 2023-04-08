Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.95.

FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

