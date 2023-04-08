Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,378 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

