CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,976,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,199 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKAG opened at $43.07 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.