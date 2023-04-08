CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

