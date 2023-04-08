CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.41 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Price Performance

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.