CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 2,376 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $238.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.