CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

