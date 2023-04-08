Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

