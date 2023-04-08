Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,386 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

