Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 99 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 677.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

