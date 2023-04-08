Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

