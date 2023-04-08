Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 127,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day moving average is $259.21. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

