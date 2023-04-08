Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.